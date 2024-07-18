The crest gates of Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk in Karnataka could be opened any time to release excess water following an increase in inflow.

On July 18, G.K. Jyothi, Superintendent Engineer of Hemavathi Project, told people living downstream of the reservoir to shift to safer places to avoid any untoward incident.

As of July 18 morning, the water level in the reservoir was 2912.55 feet, which is 9.45 ft short of its capacity of 2922 ft, while the inflow was 30,547 cusecs. The catchment area has been receiving heavy rainfall, and the inflow could increase.

“The excess water could be released from the dam any time, considering the inflow, The people who are staying close to the river path should move to safer places,” the official warned.