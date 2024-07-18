GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials say water could be released from Hemavathi dam in Hassan district of Karnataka any time

On July 18, G.K. Jyothi, Superintendent Engineer of Hemavathi Project, told people living downstream of the reservoir to shift to safer places to avoid any untoward incident

Updated - July 18, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 04:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of water being released from Hemavathi reservoir, in Hassan district of Karnataka.

A file photo of water being released from Hemavathi reservoir, in Hassan district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The crest gates of Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk in Karnataka could be opened any time to release excess water following an increase in inflow.

On July 18, G.K. Jyothi, Superintendent Engineer of Hemavathi Project, told people living downstream of the reservoir to shift to safer places to avoid any untoward incident.

As of July 18 morning, the water level in the reservoir was 2912.55 feet, which is 9.45 ft short of its capacity of 2922 ft, while the inflow was 30,547 cusecs. The catchment area has been receiving heavy rainfall, and the inflow could increase.

“The excess water could be released from the dam any time, considering the inflow, The people who are staying close to the river path should move to safer places,” the official warned.

Water level in Hemavati reservoir increases following rains in Hassan district of Karnataka

