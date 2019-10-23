Officials review rain damage in Shivamogga district

In the wake of damage caused by the heavy rain lashing the district from the past one week to crops and civic infrastructure, K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, has asked the officials to be on alert and closely monitor the situation in the affected areas.

He was speaking at a meeting held at his office here on Wednesday to review the relief works in rain-affected areas.

He directed the officials of Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Police, Health and Family Welfare departments not to leave the headquarters and be prepared to tackle the eventualities that may arise if the rain continues. Preparations should be made to open relief centres if the rain and flood situation worsens, he said.

Preliminary estimate

Mr. Sivakumar told the meeting that, according to preliminary estimate, standing crops on 644 hectares has been damaged. As many as 35 houses have completely collapsed, 365 houses were partially damaged, 44 tanks have breached and five bridges were damaged.

Compensation

On extending compensation to the affected families, he said that the officials of Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments would soon take up a joint survey to properly assess the loss after which compensation would be provided for the victims as per guidelines.

Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Chidananda Vatare, Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation, were present in the meeting.