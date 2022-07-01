Officials responsible for problems in Education Dept.: Horatti

‘If they had discharged their duties properly, then the textbook revision row would not have surfaced’

MLC and former Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has blamed government officials for the problems and confusions in the Department of Education in the State.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Horatti spoke at length about his journey from a physical education teacher to an MLC and his record win for the eighth time in a row.

Mr. Horatti said that if the officials had discharged their duties properly, then the textbook revision row would not have surfaced.

Never ending problems

Replying to a query, Mr. Horatti said that no one could make the Education Department problem-free. “No one can say that he will solve all the problems of the department as problems keep surfacing one after the other. In fact, handling the education department is a big challenge,” he said.

However, the former Minister said that one should accept the mistakes done and try to rectify them. He said those having interest in the field and a commitment to education should be given the portfolio. He, however, declined to comment on the performance of Minister B.C. Nagesh.

Mr. Horatti said that 70% of the educational institutions had become commercial, leading to further problems and reduced quality of education. Commenting on the race for marks, he said: “Nowadays, everyone is after marks instead of a value and skill-based education. Parents are also preparing their children for the marks’ race. There is a need for value-based education. The problems are never ending because mistakes are being committed by officials, parents, and also elected representatives,” he said.

Honest efforts required

Admitting that it would be difficult to bring about a comprehensive change in the education system, he, however, said that he would make honest efforts to raise genuine issues related to education and find solutions to the problems. “I will definitely raise the issue of pension, transfer of teachers, and safety of government school buildings in the next legislature session,” he said.

He, however, clarified that he had not put forward any demand for ministership or the post of the Chariman of the Legislative Council. However, if given any responsibility I would work to give justice to the post given, he said.

To a query on his commitment, he said from the days of his Chairman of the Legislative Council to the recent days, he had written 112 letters to the State government, but hardly had received any response. Walking down memory lane, Mr. Horatti recalled some interesting anecdotes of his life, including the incident of his wife making an “offer to God” seeking his defeat in the election so that he could spend more time with his family.

