Officials probe alleged SSLC maths paper leak in Karnataka

April 03, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Education department officials in Karnataka are investigating rumours that the mathematics question paper of the SSLC examination had leaked from a rural school. The examination was conducted as usual across the district.

Parents alerted the officials to circulation of screen shots of a question paper that looked like the mathematics question paper printed by the State government. They alleged that some teachers had helped some candidates leak the paper from the Hanabarahatti government high school in Bailhongal taluk.

A team of officers led by block education officer M N Pyati visited the school and held a meeting with the headmaster and other teachers.

They also took printouts of the photos being circulated on social media.

Mr Pyati told journalists in Bailhongal that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. “We are not yet sure if there was a leak, or from where the images originated,’‘ he said.