Officials prepare for Council polls and winter session

belagavi

23 November 2021 22:32 IST

Two teams formed for smooth management of these two events

The Belagavi district administration is busy preparing for the Legislative Council polls and the winter session of the Legislature that will be held in December. Polling for the Council elections will be held on December 10 and the session is scheduled to begin on December 13.

“We have formed two teams for the smooth management of these two events,” Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer R. Venkatesh Kumar told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

Teams have been formed for the polls and for accommodation, food, transport, and other arrangements for the winter session. The Deputy Commissioner has also sent a proposal to the Election Commission to shift the counting centre to Chikkodi. “We need to hold counting of votes for both seats, Belagavi and Chikkodi, on December 14. Counting of votes for general elections have been routinely conducted in Chikkodi. The town has all necessary facilities for counting,” he said.

The two seats have a total of 8,875 voters, including 4,628 women and 4,243 men. There are more women voters as the number of women members in gram panchayats and urban local bodies is more than men.

The State Chief Electoral Officer has given instructions that the elected members of the city corporation of Belagavi should be included in the electoral rolls, the Deputy Commissioner said in reply to a question.

Officers are setting up 511 polling stations across the district.

Meetings of Excise officers, code of conduct enforcement officers, mobile squads, and polling officers are being held. Strict surveillance and vigilance will be conducted at the border for COVID-19 and election check posts on inter-State borders.