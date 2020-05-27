Officials’ panel to inspect Nanjangud pharma firm

Pre-operation procedures, including sanitisation of premises and putting precautionary measures in place, has begun at Jubilant Generics Ltd., the pharmaceutical company at Nanjangud near here, after the district administration constituted a committee of officials to ensure that production commences as per the guidelines stipulated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Government of India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The pre-operation procedures have started as per the standard operating procedure (SOP), which includes sanitisation of equipment.

A few employees of the company have been asked to come to work to take up the procedures, according to officials of the Industries Department here.

The plant has remained closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26. Subsequently, 75 more persons connected to the company tested positive, sparking anxiety among the people.

Actual production at the plant is expected to start in a week’s time, but only after the committee constituted by the district administration carries out an inspection and submits a report that the guidelines have been followed, said Joint Director of District Industries Centre (DIC) D.K. Lingaraju, who is also a member of the committee.

The other members of the committee include environmental officer from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Senior Assistant Director of Department of Factories and Boilers, Nanjangud tahsildar, Executive Officer of Nanjangud Taluk Panchayat, Inspector of Nanjangud police station, and Taluk Health Officer.

The State government has already given permission for the company to start operations, subject to certain conditions, which also include that it adheres to guidelines issued by ICMR and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Fertilizers.