Officials need to use their “common sense” during seizure of cash from pilgrims and travellers: CEO

April 14, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the issue of tourists and pilgrims being stopped and their cash being confiscated by election officials was reported in Tamil Nadu and other States, several such instances have come to light in Karnataka too. Seizure of cash from travellers on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway has been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the Tamil Nadu incident, the Election Commission issued fresh advisory not to bother tourists and pilgrims. We have asked the district election officials to be more sensitive,” Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena told presspersons on Sunday. He, however, pointed out that the rules of carrying cash have not been changed for election purpose or by the Election Commission. “The income tax that stipulates rules for carrying cash above ₹50,000 is being strictly implemented. The officers have to use their common sense before making any such seizures of small cash that the tourists and pilgrims may be carrying.”

Recent cash seizures amounting to around ₹1 lakh have led to some travellers complaining about it. “Our ordeal begins after the seizure. Even after the grievance committee takes our explanation and orders release of cash, it is not easy. We have to take a couple of signatures in taluk office and then head to treasury. We have to coordinate with officials who seized the cash and request them to come to treasury to enable the cash to be released. They will only come after their duty ends,” sources said.

In some cases, the seizures have been made despite appeal by travellers, who have cited old age, need for medical emergencies and also the number of passengers in the vehicle that enables them to carry the cash with them. “Though UPI and card payments are widely available limiting use of cash, there is no guarantee the UPI works everywhere. There are times, UPI may not work due to poor internet connectivity,” said a person whose family was stopped and ₹1 lakh was seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.