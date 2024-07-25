Officials meet people stranded on island in Lingsugur taluk, inspect flood situation

A team of officials headed by Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur Sub-Division Avinash Sindhe on Thursday visited Mydaragaddi island, which is surrounded by Krishna waters, to inspect the flood situation there and interacted with the stranded residents.

As many as three islands, Karakalagaddi, Mydaragaddi and Vankammanagaddi, in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district have been surrounded by the river waters and 15 residents and 115 livestock have been stranded there since Wednesday.

“We crossed the river in a mechanised boat belonging to the Fire and Emergency Services Department and met the residents on the island. Doctors, who accompanied us, conducted a health check and provided the required medicine to them. The Revenue Department staff distributed groceries and vegetables. We also issued medicine for livestock,” Mr. Sindhe told The Hindu and added that there are no health-related issues on the island.

However, the residents refused to move out to the mainland stating that they have to take care of their livestock and carry out agriculture activities on fertile land on the island, he added.

Tahsildar of Lingsugur Sham Shalam said that the residents have been asked to contact the revenue and police officials over mobile phone in an emergency. They have been asked not to venture into the river as the water level will increase in the coming hours.

He said that a mechanised boat has been made available at Lingsugur to attend to emergency calls.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Lingsugur Dattatraya Karnad and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were part of the team.

