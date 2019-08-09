Officials keeping constant vigil oninflow into dam in Vijayapura

Despite heavy outflow from Lal Bahadur Shastry Reservoir at Almatti, the situation in Vijayapura district is comparatively better when compared to villages and towns in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

The district administration believes that better management of water has helped them in averting any eventuality in the district.

“We are keeping a constant vigil over the inflow and are also managing the outflow of water from Almatti dam. We are ensuring that only a reasonable quantum of water is discharged so that it does not maroon villages located on the banks of the river,” Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura Y.S. Patil said.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited are keeping a watch over the flow of water and officials from Central Water Commission are also giving details of quantum of water that could flow into the dam.

Negating reports in a section of the media that water inflow at the dam was over 6 tmcft, Mr. Patil said that the inflow had not crossed 3.55 tmcft.

“Even today, we did not receive water reaching 4 tmcft. We have ensured adequate space in the dam that even if 60 tmcft of water flows into the dam, we can manage it properly,” he said.

A helping hand

Meanwhile, private institutions are coming forward to lend a helping hand to flood-affected persons.

BLDE, one of the biggest private educational institutions in the district, has decided to send three teams of doctors with medicine to the affected villages in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts to offer medical aid.

108 ambulance services

Not keeping away from rendering help to the needy in the flood-hit areas of Vijayapura and Bagalkot, the management of 108 emergency ambulance service has deployed additional ambulances.

In a release, Santosh Boda, district manager of 108 emergency ambulance service, said that ambulances have been pressed into service not only to ferry persons from the affected areas to rehabilitation centres but also to give emergency medical services.