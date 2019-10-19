Officials issuing false caste certificates will face action: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said that Revenue Department officials issuing false caste certificates will face action.

He was chairing a Kalaburagi divisional review meeting of the Social Welfare and Public Works departments here on Friday. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take action against any official issuing false caste certificates to those not belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Referring to complaints about the quality of food being provided at government-run hostels in the district, Mr. Karjol said hostel wardens and officials concerned would be held responsible for such irregularities.

He directed officials to keep the wardens on their toes to improve the condition of hostels, particularly the food quality. Mr. Karjol directed Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department R.S. Peddappaiah to provide basic amenities in hostels and also take steps to improve the academic level of students residing there. He suggested that retired teachers could be roped in for coaching students staying in hostels.

He told the Social Welfare Department to revise the honorarium of retired teachers who were working as guest faculty and to release the incentive for inter-caste marriages within three days.

Mr. Karjol asked the department to return unused funds to the government treasury. In the past 10 years, the government has sanctioned ₹1,414 crore for the construction of 7,000 community halls across the district, of which ₹978 crore was released. The construction of 2,774 community halls has been completed while work on 1,455 halls is yet to begin.

K. Satish, Joint Director, Social Welfare Department, said there were 441 hostels including in the district. “We have accommodated 48,000 students against the capacity of 38,000 in the hostels.

B.G. Patil, MLC, MLAs Subash Guttedar and Avinash Jadhav, northeast zone chief engineer N.S. Ramesh, and Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj were present.