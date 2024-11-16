Officials instructed to ensure direct admission of differently-abled children to residential schools

State Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities Das Suryavanshi directed Chamarajanagar officials to ensure that differently-abled children get direct admission to State-run residential schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was reviewing the implementation of various provisions of Persons with Disabilities Act, in Chamarajanagar on Saturday. He said it was imperative to provide education for differently-abled children and there was a provision in the law to directly admit such students in residential schools run by the State government.

The law provides for reserving 20% to 25% of seats for differently-abled children and it should be implemented, he added. The commissioner also instructed that assistive devices should be made available to students including books in Braille for the benefit of those with visual impairment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Nag, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar said special programmes have been conducted for visually impaired children including the provision of three months of training and special classes. Ms. Nag said additional measures will also be taken for shoring up the quality of education of specially-abled children.

Das Suryvanshi said the role of Department of Health was crucial in addressing the health needs of the differently-abled persons by way of timely detection of health-related issues. The Disabilities Commissioner said differently-abled persons face innumerable challenges in routine activities and the officials should ensure that various facilities of the government reach the beneficiaries.

Das Suuryvanshi also said that access to government offices for differently-abled persons should be a smooth affair and ramps, wheel chairs etc., should be provided for their benefit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.