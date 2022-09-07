Officials inspect flood-affected areas in Chamarajanagar

Relief and compensation to be expedited

Chamarajanagar DC Charulatha Somal and other officials inspecting the rural hinterland in the district on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by recent rains. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior officials of the Chamarajanagar district administration including Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal visited flood-affected areas in the region to take stock of the situation, on Wednesday.

The officials paid a visit to some of the lakes which breached after the recent rains and fields that saw crop damage. A few houses were inundated at Rechaballi and the DC said that compensation to the tune of ₹10,000 be paid immediately.

The team including ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri also visited Homma village to check crop damage. Officials were directed to complete the damage assessment and upload the details to the Parihar portal to facilitate release of compensation.

The breach of Suttur tank was inspected and the officials were directed to take up measures including placing sandbags, to prevent the overflow of water and prevent inundation of the low-lying areas in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the district in-charge secretary B.B. Kaveri visited a few relief centres in Kollegal and other places. She received grievances from the flood-affected people and apprised herself of the damage caused by the excess water released from Survarnavathi reservoir at Mamballi in Yellandur taluk. Ms. Kaveri also paid a visit to relief centres at Maddur, Yariyuru, Yellandur town, Balepete, Mottadakere, Ambale, Kandahalli to assess the flood damage. Locals who interacted with Ms. Kaveri, said the link canals need to be desilted to prevent overflow of water in future.

Later, Ms. Kaveri chaired a review meeting in Chamarajanagar town and said that the damage by the floods was significant, people were in distress, and this called for expediting the damage assessment exercise.

In areas where the water-logging has receded, crop damage assessment should be taken up and completed on a priority basis, she added. The district administration officials were instructed to ensure that the recent floods did not lead to shortage of fodder to livestock. The Health Department officials were directed to conduct camps and ensure that there was no outbreak of any diseases. Besides, the source of drinking water supply should be inspected to ensure it was clean and potable. Senior officials of the district administration from various departments were present.