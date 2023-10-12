Officials inspect cracker godowns, check fire safety measures in Dharwad

October 12, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department and Revenue Department conducted a late-night surprise joint inspection of warehouses of businessmen holding licences for the storage and sale of firecrackers in Dharwad city on Wednesday to check adherence to fire safety measures.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde and Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, the teams led by Dharwad tashildar Doddappa Hugar and Assistant Commissioner of Police Prashanth Siddanagoudar conducted the inspection, a release said.

The inspection was carried out following directions from the State government to all the district administrations and officials of the Police Department to conduct checks at warehouses of all the firecracker licence holders and shops to ensure adherence to fire safety measures. The directions were issued in the wake of the recent firecracker accident at Attibele near Bengaluru in which several people lost their lives.

The joint inspections were carried out at the warehouses of B.G. Attar and Brothers (Medar Oni), V.H. Kandakur (Srinagar Cross), S.K. Akalwadi (Ramashraya Book Depot Road), S.K. Joshi (Madihal Road), and S.G. Benni (Kelageri Road) on Wednesday late night

After the inspection, Mr. Hugar said that all the licence holders in Dharwad had adhered to the fire safety measures prescribed as per the licences awarded. During the inspection, it was found that Vijay Dodwad and D.S. Akalwadi hold firecracker licences, which however, had not been renewed but they also had not stored any stock of firecrackers, he said.

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that after the inspection, the licence holders were advised on the precautionary measures to be taken and were asked to take extreme care to prevent any sort of fire accidents.

The joint inspection teams comprised inspectors Dayanand Shegunasi, Nagayya Kadadevaramath, and Sangamesh Didaginal, fire services officer Avinash, revenue inspectors Guru Sunagar, and other staff.