Officials inspect Archery and Fencing Sports School in Santhemarahalli

November 25, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Secretary in charge of Chamarajanagar district N. Manjunath Prasad visited the Archery and Fencing Sports School in Santhemarahalli on Friday, November 24, and took stock of the activities and infrastructure at the sports school, which is the only one of its kind in Karnataka.

Mr. Prasad, who is also the principal secretary to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, reviewed the training in archery and fencing provided to the youth from tribal communities while taking stock of the infrastructure and facilities available at the sports school.

Mr. Prasad interacted with the officials and coaches of the sports school and inspected the training area, mess, equipment and other facilities in the premises.

He called upon the officials of the sports school, which functions under the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, to submit a proposal in case they needed additional financial assistance for upgrading the facilities at the school.

Mr. Prasad, during his visit to the Archery and Fencing Sports School, was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, Assistant Commissioner of Santhemarahalli Mahesh, Tahsildar Basavaraju, besides in charge Assistant Director of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Chamarajanagar, Shivaswamy.

More than 40 students belonging to tribal communities from different parts of the State are undergoing training in archery and fencing as part of their preparation to participate in various national and international sports events.

The Archery and Fencing Sports School was set up in Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar district, which has vast tracts of forest areas, to rope in talent from the tribal communities residing in the vicinity, by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in 2016.

The youth undergoing training in archery and fencing belong to communities like Soligas, Jenu Kurubas, Betta Kurubas and other tribal groups, studying in higher classes. Apart from undergoing training in their chosen disciplines, the students also attend regular classes at an institution nearby.

