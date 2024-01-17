Officials in a tizzy as tiger appears in Srirangapatana

January 17, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Officials are on tenterhooks as a tiger was sighted in an agricultural land in Channhalli in Srirangapatana taluk of Mandya in what is reckoned to be first such incident in the district in recent years.

The tiger was first sighted on Tuesday and though camera traps have been set up, there was no sight of it on Wednesday. In all, 16 camera traps have been installed to ascertain the presence of the tiger and identify it based on the stripes. In addition, two cages have also been placed with live bait so as to lure the tiger.

When contacted, the officials said that once the tiger’s image was captured in the camera traps, the stripes can be matched with the available database of the forest department to ascertain from where the tiger has moved in.

Mandya is not known to have any tiger habitat and the officials are wracking their heads as to how it made its appearance in the village which is near Mahadevapura. The nearest tiger habitat is about 40 km or more and either it could have come from Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary or the BRT Tiger Reserve but the distance is significant, according to Divisional Forest Officer G.Y. Raju. What is puzzling is that there have been no reports of cattle kills either. The authorities also presume that cattle kill by tiger was being falsely attributed to leopard.

Meanwhile, the people Channahalli have been advised to stay indoors after dusk and not venture out before dawn. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Basavaraju said that a team from Mysuru Wildlife division and personnel from the Leopard Task Force have been deployed and they were monitoring the area.

