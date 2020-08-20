Officials in a bind over directives from the top on programmes

Bengaluru

20 August 2020

Finance Department has placed restrictions on projects that can be continued amid pandemic, but there has been a direction to propose new works

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggle of the government departments to implement programmes, confusion now reigns among them as contradictory directions have come from up top. As a result, several departments have sought clarification from the Finance Department over the implementation of programmes.

While the Finance Department has placed restrictions on projects that could be continued, a recent Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has led to confusion as the departments have been asked to come up with action plans and propose new schemes. “Though restrictions are in place over new programmes/projects, the Chief Secretary has asked for action plans from departments to implement the budget. While this will definitely spur activity, it cannot be implemented as there are restrictions,” a senior official privy to the development said.

In a series of directions issued to the departments in May, the Finance Department had asked all departments to seek prior approval from it before spending on programmes that have not been tendered, those that have not received work order, and those that have not been started. “This meant no new work under the 2020–21 budget could be taken up. Several departments have now asked for clarification over the contradictions that exist between the Finance Department orders and the instructions from the Chief Secretary,” the official said.

The official also pointed out that the progress of works by the Assembly segments in the State, reviewed in early July, had not been found to be satisfactory. As much as ₹25 crore had been released to each Assembly segment. A letter from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the second of week of July to the Deputy Commissioners had pointed out that ₹2,799.87 crore had been released as financial assistance. As many 5,044 projects had been taken up at the cost of ₹2,404 crore, but the progress of works was not satisfactory, the Chief Minister had said.

Sources said the pandemic has been a setback for the works that were in progress, while new works had not taken off. “It is only now that the pace of work has increased. Clarification has been sought to implement the works now,” said a source.