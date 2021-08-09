Officials ignoring us: MLCs

Hassan

Three members of the Legislative Council staged a protest alleging that the district administration violated the protocol by not inviting them for the official programmes, during a meeting chaired by Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa in Shivamogga on Monday.

Ayanur Manjunath, senior BJP leader and MLC, who raised the issue, said the taluk officers did not invite the MLCs during the programmes at taluk centres. The officers did not give due respect to the MLCs. “This has happened many times. The officers continue to ignore us”, he said and attempted to walk out of the meeting hall along with MLCs Rudre Gowda and Prasanna Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar intervened to pacify the MLCs. He said such things would not repeat. Mr. Eshwarappa also assured the MLCs that he would instruct the officers to take action against the erring officers. Later, the MLCs returned to their seats.

