Official’s house searched

MANGALURU

10 March 2021 03:34 IST

The house in Udupi of Subramanya K. Vaddar, Joint Director, Town and Country, Mysuru, was among the properties searched by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths during the raid carried out on Tuesday on properties related to officials suspected of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A team of ACB searched the house of Mr. Vaddar in Puttur in Udupi. His houses in Mysuru and Karwar were also searched, an ACB official said.

Mr. Vaddar, a native of Karwar, was staying with his family in Udupi.

Advertising

Advertising