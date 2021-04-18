Officials, hospitals told to coordinate in efforts to beat COVID-19

YADGIR

18 April 2021 20:10 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has stressed on the need for coordination from all departments to curb the spread of the pandemic in Yadgir district.

Addressing a task force committee meeting in Yadgir on Saturday, Dr. Ragapriya said that government departments and private hospitals should extend cooperation to beat the health crisis. The number of positive cases has been gradually going up every day and at present, there are 500 patients getting treatment in the new district hospital.

Suggesting that private hospitals should provide proper treatment to patients, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to them to reserve 50% of the total beds only for patients who have tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of check-posts on the district border should be increased and staff should work round the clock. The check-post staff should strictly check passengers travelling in vehicles before allowing them to cross the border, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that responsibility has been given to a committee of officials to trace primary and secondary contacts of affected patients.

A new 300-bed district hospital located near Mudnal village on the outskirts of Yadgir city, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in January 2021, has now been converted into a facility for COVID-19 patients. The new hospital has been shifted back to the old hospital premises to provide treatment for non-COVID-19 patients, she said. These changes have been necessitated due to rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. “We will provide the necessary treatment to patients,” she added.