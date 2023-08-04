Officials given targets to clear encroachment on government land: Karnataka Minister

August 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday said officials had been given targets for clearing government land of encroachments in their jurisdiction.

He told media persons that the government would use documents available with it, including the A.T. Ramaswamy and Balasubramanyam committee reports on encroachment of government land, for taking action against land sharks.

The revenue inspectors would be given the power to clear encroachments and also protect them, irrespective of political clout of land sharks, Mr. Byre Gowda said. The Deputy Commissioners of districts will be given specific monthly targets for clearing encroachments.

Mr. Byre Gowda said he had taken up a State tour and held meetings at the division level where instructions and targets regarding clearing encroachments had been given.

Special meetings

Observing that the highest encroachment of government lands had been seen in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts with the involvement of powerful persons, he said a high-level meeting would be held on August 7 to issue directions to the Deputy Commissioners. A similar meeting would be held in Mysuru on August 8.

Mr. Byre Gowda also noted that the government would implement the erstwhile BJP government’s decision of leasing out encroached government land in coffee estates of Malnad districts.

Replying to queries, the Minister said he had asked the officials to collect information on land grants during the last six months of the erstwhile dispensation so that he could examine whether such grants were as per the norms.

