Officials directed to spend ₹54,374 crore allocated as capital expenditure for 2023-24 by February

September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Acknowledging that elections and delay in approval of Budget has hindered the progress of capital expenditure, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds Finance portfolio, on Monday directed the officials to spend ₹54,374 crore that has been allocated as capital expenditure for 2023-2024 by February.

“A sum of ₹46,955 crore allocated for capital expenditure during the previous year and this year it has been increased to ₹54,374 crore. Since this money will help in creation of public assets, it has to be ensure that it should be used judiciously,” the Chief Minister told officials during a review of capital expenditure programmes of different departments here. He said that though the capital expenditure has been delayed, it has to be spent as per the fixed target.

Rural roads

Asking the officials to focus and ensure progress in the rural roads programmes, he said that the action plan for works in Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board should be approved and implemented quickly. He pointed out that besides the ₹2,000 crore funds available from the last year, ₹3,000 crore has been allocated this year.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that of the ₹1 lakh crore approved expenditure in Water Resources Department, works related to about ₹12,000 crore has not commenced. “Review the projects and discuss with irrigation corporations officials as to which of the projects could be dropped,” he said.

He also directed officials to take steps to construct primary health services on the model of Indian Public Health Standards.

