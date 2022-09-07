Officials directed to set up control rooms to manage outbreak of diseases

ADVERTISEMENT

Following incessant rains resulting in flood or flood-like situations in a majority of districts in Karnataka including Bengaluru, the State Health Commissionerate has directed officials to set up a control room for management of disease outbreaks and coordination of preparedness to handle health emergencies.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Randeep D. has directed all hospitals to be prepared with required human resources, testing kits, lab consumables, drugs, chemicals, equipment and other logistics for treatment and management of disease outbreaks, if any.

“As surge in cases of communicable diseases are also anticipated after the floods recede, it is necessary to ensure that surveillance and vector-control activities are in place, till the situation returns to normal. It is therefore reiterated to ensure that all concerted efforts are made to prevent any impending outbreak of communicable diseases,” the circular stated.

“Rapid response teams at district and taluk level should remain vigilant, with all requisite commodities, equipment and mobility support to respond immediately to any emerging health situation. Ward / village level micro-plan for the flood prone areas should be readily available to implement necessary control measures at a short notice. Medical Officers at PHCs/ UPHICs are instructed to increase/strengthen disease specific surveillance (both active and passive) activities. Further, taluk health officers should analyse the data at micro-level to detect a surge in communicable diseases, so that containment measures can be taken without any delay,” the circular added.