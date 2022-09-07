Officials directed to set up control rooms to manage outbreak of diseases

All hospitals told to be prepared with required human resources, testing kits, lab consumables, drugs, chemicals, and equipment

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 07, 2022 22:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following incessant rains resulting in flood or flood-like situations in a majority of districts in Karnataka including Bengaluru, the State Health Commissionerate has directed officials to set up a control room for management of disease outbreaks and coordination of preparedness to handle health emergencies.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Randeep D. has directed all hospitals to be prepared with required human resources, testing kits, lab consumables, drugs, chemicals, equipment and other logistics for treatment and management of disease outbreaks, if any.

“As surge in cases of communicable diseases are also anticipated after the floods recede, it is necessary to ensure that surveillance and vector-control activities are in place, till the situation returns to normal. It is therefore reiterated to ensure that all concerted efforts are made to prevent any impending outbreak of communicable diseases,” the circular stated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rapid response teams at district and taluk level should remain vigilant, with all requisite commodities, equipment and mobility support to respond immediately to any emerging health situation.  Ward / village level micro-plan for the flood prone areas should be readily available to implement necessary control measures at a short notice. Medical Officers at PHCs/ UPHICs are instructed to increase/strengthen disease specific surveillance (both active and passive) activities. Further, taluk health officers should analyse the data at micro-level to detect a surge in communicable diseases, so that containment measures can be taken without any delay,” the circular added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app