Officials directed to have a vigil on those coming from abroad

KALABURAGI

19 March 2020 00:32 IST

As part of tightening the preventive measures to curb the COVID-19 menace, Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, directed the Deputy Commissioners of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts to have a vigil on all those coming from abroad.

In a videoconference here on Wednesday, he said that the district administrations should write to the Immigration Commissioner in the Union Home Affairs Ministry and get the information about the people landing in India so that they could easily follow them up.

“Those foreign nationals come to your district must register themselves with the Foreign Registration Officer in the office of Superintendent of Police. The police should strictly follow this norm. Collect information about all those who have come from abroad and have a special vigil on them,” he said.

“Besides these specific measures, the administration should strictly follow the steps that the State government has announced for minimising the crowd gathering. In a situation like this, we may have to make use of private health facilities, along with the public facilities, to cater the needs. The administration should collect the information of all the private health set-ups right now so that we can use them in case it is required,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, who was with Mr. Mohan, spoke about the preventive measures taken in Kalaburagi and the district.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner H.R. Mahadev said that isolation wards were established in seven private and government hospitals in Bidar district as a precautionary measure. He put forward the difficulties in tracing and following all those people coming from Mumbai and Pune to the district as the administration was not able to collect the authentic information.