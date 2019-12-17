Officials directed to expedite work on repairing infrastructure

Additional Chief Secretary Rajkumar Khatri has directed officials to expedite work on the repair of school buildings, roads and bridges that were damaged during floods and downpour in Gadag district.

Chairing a review meeting on flood relief and distribution of compensation at the Nargund tahsildar’s office in Gadag district on Monday, Mr. Khatri emphasised the need to complete the works within the stipulated time.

He also directed the officials to submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner of Gadag on the tenders floated under the action plan and the details regarding the time allotted for the works.

Giving details of the flood-relief works and the compensation, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M.G. Hiremath drew the attention of the Additional Chief Secretary towards the technical difficulties regarding the release of the second installment of compensation for the ‘B’ category of damaged houses.

He said ₹10 crore have been released to the Public Works Department and a total of 71 works are under progress.

He said that while an allocation of ₹38.5 crore was required for 117 works concerning rural drinking water supply, approval had been given for an action plan worth ₹4.6 crore.

This apart, ₹5 crore grant had been released to the Karnataka Rural Road Development Corporation by the government, Mr Hiremath said.

Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Anand K. said that out of 289 damaged classrooms, work to repair 150 had begun, and the Department of Public Instruction had been given ₹10 crore for the works.

Mr. Khatri, who visited Konnur village in Nargund taluk on Monday, directed the Nargund tahsildar to conduct a resurvey of the damaged houses and submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner.

He interacted with the flood-affected families and heard their grievances. He also inspected the works under progress.