ADVERTISEMENT

Officials directed to expedite work on Goshala

December 23, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Salma K. Fahim with officials during inspection of the construction work on a Goshala coming up at Minajagi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Secretary to Government from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Kalaburagi district in-charge Secretary Salma K. Fahim visited the district Goshala (cowshed) being constructed at Minajagi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Friday and directed officials to expedite the work.

The Goshala is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. She suggested to the officials that the 25 acres of land allocated for the Goshala should be put to good use and to cultivate fodder for cattle and also to install wire fencing around the land under the MGNREGA scheme.

Deputy Director for Animal Husbandry S.D. Avanti said that 10 acres of land has been identified in three places in Afzalpur, Chincholi and Sedam taluks for establishing Goshalas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil, Assistant Commissioner Mamata Kumari, Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry S.K. Takkalaki and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US