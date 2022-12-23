Officials directed to expedite work on Goshala

December 23, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Secretary to Government from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Kalaburagi district in-charge Secretary Salma K. Fahim visited the district Goshala (cowshed) being constructed at Minajagi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Friday and directed officials to expedite the work.

The Goshala is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. She suggested to the officials that the 25 acres of land allocated for the Goshala should be put to good use and to cultivate fodder for cattle and also to install wire fencing around the land under the MGNREGA scheme.

Deputy Director for Animal Husbandry S.D. Avanti said that 10 acres of land has been identified in three places in Afzalpur, Chincholi and Sedam taluks for establishing Goshalas.

Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil, Assistant Commissioner Mamata Kumari, Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry S.K. Takkalaki and others were present.