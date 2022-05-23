Officials directed to expedite survey on rain damage

With rain subsiding in the region, officials asked to take steps to disburse relief

With rain subsiding in the region, officials have been directed to expedite survey work on rain damage and take steps to disburse compensation at the earliest.

District-in-charge secretaries are now conducting review meetings on the rain situation and relief works.

On Sunday, In-charge Secretary for Haveri P. Manivannan held a review meeting and on Monday, In-charge Secretary for Gadag Mohammed Mohsin held a review meeting to assess the ground situation.

Chairing the review meeting in Gadag on Monday, Mr. Mohsin directed the officials to ensure quick joint survey of crop loss and damage caused to property to assess the exact quantum of loss so that early disbursement of compensation can be initiated.

He asked officials to set up control rooms at the taluk and district offices so that residents of rain-affected villages are able to approach the administration for immediate help. He also asked them to create awareness on helplines so that the affected are able to contact them and get relief.

Mr. Mohsin emphasised the need for proper coordination between various departments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M. Sundaresh Babu asked the officials to ensure that there is no lapse while conducting the joint survey. This apart there was need for taking up monsoon preparatory works, including inspection of old public utility buildings, schools and colleges, so that in case of weak structures, alternative arrangements are made.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela and Additional Deputy Commissioner Annapurna Mudakammanavar briefed the meeting about the various steps taken and the extent of damage quantified so far.

In Haveri

On Sunday, Mr. Manivannan visited various rain-affected places of Haveri district and held a review meeting, asking the officials to complete the survey work and disburse relief at the earliest.

Mr. Manivannan interacted with residents of rain-affected places in Krishnapur, Magod, Itagi, Mushtur, Kolur villages, Shiggaon and Haveri city and assured them of the requisite help at the earliest.

During the review meeting, he took exception to delay in disbursement of relief for horticultural crops damaged during the earlier rain. He asked the officials to disburse relief within a week.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan and other officials were present.