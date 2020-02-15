Officials’ coordination must to prevent child marriage: Raja

Coordination between the Women and Child Development Department, the police, and the Child Welfare Committee will aid in preventing child marriages, Chief Executive Officer of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat P. Raja has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on ‘Prevention of child marriage and trafficking in Women and Children’, organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, and the Women and Child Development Department here on Friday, Dr. Raja said that despite taking all measures for strict implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, the number of child marriages were increasing in Kalaburagi.

Under the Act, those responsible, including parents and guardians, are liable to be fined up to ₹1 lakh and /or imprisoned for up to two years.

According to the 2001 census, nearly 15 lakh girls under the age of 15 had already married.

In most of the cases, parents believe that marriage will protect her from physical or sexual assault. Child marriage leads to violence and puts women and girls at the risk of sexual, physical, and psychological violence throughout their lives, he said. Dr. Raja explained that the under-age marriages often lead to early motherhood and high-risk health problems.

Dr. Raja called upon officials of various government departments to join hands in preventing the practice. He also sought the cooperation of the non-government organizations and the public to stop the practice.

Prakash Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district, said that 270 cases of child marriage were reported and the officials successfully prevented 130 cases.