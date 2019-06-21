Officials concerned as water level in KRS plummets

The water level in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, built across the Cauvery near Srirangapatna, is inching towards dead storage level, leaving the authorities concerned.

The storage in the reservoir, the lifeline of several districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is almost 24 feet below last year’s level (103.65 feet) for the corresponding period.

According to data obtained from the Irrigation Department, the storage level of KRS was 79.95 feet at 7 a.m. on Thursday, as against the full storage level of 124.8 feet. The dead storage level is 74 feet. The live storage (usable water) of the reservoir was 6.36 tmcft, as against its maximum capacity of 49.45 tmcft. The live storage on June 20, 2018 was 21.41 tmcft. On Thursday morning, the reservoir was getting water at the rate of 204 cusecs. The outflow quantum was at the rate of 325 cusecs. The catchments of the Cauvery in Kodagu, and upstream areas of the reservoir in Mysuru and Mandya districts, are not receiving rains. If the arrival of monsoon is further delayed, the water level would reach dead storage level by month-end, sources said.