Official’s border area visit

December 16, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The chairman of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, C. Somashekar, will tour Chamarajanagar district on Saturday. He will interact with officials with regard to various programmes besides conducting a preliminary review meeting of Kannada cultural festival in border villages as part of 75 years of Independence. ADVERTISEMENT

