Officials begin survey of name boards in Belagavi as per language policy

January 12, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers of the Belagavi City Corporation began a survey of name plates and boards of shops and offices in Belagavi to check whether they contain Kannada letters in the scheduled proportion and conform to the language policy of the State.

As per a recently amended order, 60% of the area of a board or name plate should be in Kannada and the rest can be in any language.

Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti told reporters that this is in line with an order issued by the State government.

Those disobeying the order will be given a deadline to change the proportion of letters, he said. If they miss this deadline, they will face action.

Meanwhile, some Shiv Sena activists are said to have torn down a Kannada board and set it on fire in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

A local Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Jadhav said that they will tolerate boards in English and not Kannada. Like Belagavi, Kolhapur is a multi-lingual district, he added.