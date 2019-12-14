Officials bank on satellite bus stands to ease traffic woes

With growing traffic in the city causing regular congestion, there has been a demand for taking concrete steps to solve this problem.

Hence, the district administration, in association with the district police, has made several plans and among them is constructing satellite bus stands.

As part of that, work on a satellite bus stand is under way near the KSRTC workshop on Athani Road.

Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, says that over 2,500 buses enter the city daily which causes traffic jams.

“In several big cities, satellite bus stands have been built to ease the traffic. Similarly, we think that such a facility is required here,” he said.

He said that after the construction of the bus stand, some buses going towards Belagavi, Maharashtra and Goa could be stationed there.

He said that it will divert a good number of buses from the central bus stand and this will ease traffic congestion in the city.

He said that this move will also help autorickshaw drivers as they will get passengers.

“All autos will not have to come to the main bus stand which will also ease traffic issues,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that ₹50 lakh has been granted for the facility.

He said that the Transport Department has been asked to provide additional bus services between the city and and the satellite bus stand.

In the coming days, more such satellite bus stands will be built in different parts of the city based on the need, Mr. Patil added.