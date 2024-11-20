Officials asked why amount not deposited in accounts of farm families in suicide cases

Taking serious note of improper distribution of compensation to families of farmers who committed suicide owing to agrarian distress, Forest Minister and Bidar in-charge Eshwar Khandre has asked why compensation amount has not been deposited to the bank accounts of the family members of the deceased farmers even though cheques have already been distributed.

He was chairing a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall in Bidar on Wednesday.

“Compensation cheques have been distributed to beneficiaries but the money has not been credited to their bank accounts yet. The officials of the Revenue and Agriculture departments must take such issues seriously and resolve them. You must ensure that spouses of the deceased farmers get ₹2,000 a month on time. You must ensure that the children of the deceased farmers get free education,” Mr. Khandre said and directed the Assistant Commissioner to submit a report on the issue.

Stressing on preventive measures, Mr. Khandre directed banks not to pressure farmers in distress to repay farm loans. He asked the Agriculture and Horticulture departments to see that all development and welfare programmes meant for the farming community reached the intended beneficiaries without any hindrance.

“GESCOM officials should provide quality three-phase electricity to farmers pumpsets for seven hours during the day,” he said.

During the review of crop loss in the district, Mr. Khandre told the meeting that Bidar district suffered a loss of crops on 17,460 hectares in the monsoon rain and the government announced a compensation of ₹13,76 crore, of which ₹10 crore have already been released, to be distributed among the affected farmers.

“The district received good rainfall this year. Rain also destroyed standing crops in some places. The government has already released ₹10 crore and it will shortly release another ₹3.78 crore. The amount will directly be deposited to the bank accounts of 15,000 affected farmers,” he said.

The officials said that 87% of the targeted rabi sowing has been completed in the district and Bengal gram, jowar and safflower are the major crops being cultivated during the season.

“We hope that rabi sowing in the targeted area will be completed within a week or so. There is no dearth of sowing seeds, fertilizers and pesticides,” an agriculture officer said.

Sugar mill

When issues related to Bidar Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane (BSSK) Limited were taken up for discussion, Mr. Khandre recalled his emotional attachment with the cooperative sugar mill and narrated how his father worked round the clock to mobilise share amount in its initial days.

“It is unfortunate that such a glorious sugar factory is closed today unable to withstand financial crisis. It has a debt burden of around ₹300 crore. There is no production at present. I have already discussed the issue with Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil. It appears that leasing the sugar factory out to private players is the only way left now. I will take a delegation of people’s representatives from Bidar to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a request to explore the possibilities of reviving the factory,” Mr. Khandre said, directing Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma to prepare a proposal to be submitted to the Chief Minister.

Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan held the bank officials responsible for the financial crisis of the sugar mill and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.