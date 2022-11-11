Officials asked to expedite process of converting Banjara tandas into revenue villages

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR/Kalaburagi
November 11, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Rajiv, chairman of the Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation, chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman ofthe Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation P. Rajiv has told officials to expedite the process converting Banjara tandas into revenue villages and complete all preparations in advance to hold a programme next month to distribute records of rights to the residents of the tandas.

Chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Rajiv said that residents of 85 tandas would get the records of rights as the district at a programme to be scheduled next month. “All preparations should be completed immediately as the Chief Minister will be distribute the record of rights,” he said.

He said that Yadgir district had become a model for the State by conducting a survey of the tanda residents, effectively enabling them to receive the records of rights for which they had been waiting for 70 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Mr. Rajiv visited the scheduled venue of the programme near the medical college hospital on the outskirts of the city. Venakat Reddy Mudnal, MLA, Rudragowda Patil, YUDA chairman, R. Snehal, Deputy Commissioner, and others accompanied him.

Addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, he said the government would be distributing ownership rights to 30,000 tanda-dwellers in the Kalaburagi district. Mr. Rajeev said that the title deeds would be handed over to the beneficiaries at a convention in Yadgir district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Tanda Development Corporation has notified 216 tandas out of 352 tandas as revenue villages in Kalaburagi district, and around 30,000 beneficiaries in these tandas would be getting the record of rights. Besides these, residents of 140 tandas in Yadgir district would also receive the title deeds, he added.

Around 1.2 lakh people, including the beneficiaries, are expected to attend the convention at Yadgir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gulbarga
welfare

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app