Officials asked to expedite process of converting Banjara tandas into revenue villages

Chairman ofthe Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation P. Rajiv has told officials to expedite the process converting Banjara tandas into revenue villages and complete all preparations in advance to hold a programme next month to distribute records of rights to the residents of the tandas.

Chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Rajiv said that residents of 85 tandas would get the records of rights as the district at a programme to be scheduled next month. “All preparations should be completed immediately as the Chief Minister will be distribute the record of rights,” he said.

He said that Yadgir district had become a model for the State by conducting a survey of the tanda residents, effectively enabling them to receive the records of rights for which they had been waiting for 70 years.

Later, Mr. Rajiv visited the scheduled venue of the programme near the medical college hospital on the outskirts of the city. Venakat Reddy Mudnal, MLA, Rudragowda Patil, YUDA chairman, R. Snehal, Deputy Commissioner, and others accompanied him.

Addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, he said the government would be distributing ownership rights to 30,000 tanda-dwellers in the Kalaburagi district. Mr. Rajeev said that the title deeds would be handed over to the beneficiaries at a convention in Yadgir district.

The Tanda Development Corporation has notified 216 tandas out of 352 tandas as revenue villages in Kalaburagi district, and around 30,000 beneficiaries in these tandas would be getting the record of rights. Besides these, residents of 140 tandas in Yadgir district would also receive the title deeds, he added.

Around 1.2 lakh people, including the beneficiaries, are expected to attend the convention at Yadgir.