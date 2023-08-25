Officials accused of creating fake beneficiaries to misappropriate pension money in Kalaburagi

August 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ahinda Chintakara Vedike has accused officials of various departments of preparing false and forged certificates for sanctioning monthly pension to thousands of ineligible beneficiaries across Kalaburagi district.

Vedike president Saibanna Jamadar, producing the electoral enrollment list of different villages, said here on Friday that in some of the villages, the number of beneficiaries receiving pension is higher than the total number of people residing in the village.

Citing an example, Mr. Jamadar said that 1311 people have enrolled their names in Seshagiri Wadi village of Afzalpur taluk in the district and as per records, 1,687 people are receiving a sum of ₹14,96,900 as monthly pension from various departments.

In Murganoor village of Yaddrami taluk, 1,047 beneficiaries are drawing ₹14 lakh as monthly pension, though the total population of village stands at 1,024.

Similarly, in Wadgera village of Kamalapur taluk, 1,073 beneficiaries are getting monthly pension but the total population of village is a mere 293. Again, in Vantigudsi tanda of Chincholi taluk, 800 people are getting pension against the total population of 359.

The officers were swindling government funds by creating fake beneficiaries, Mr. Jamadar said and demanded that the State government and the district administration conduct an investigation of the misappropriation of crores of rupees.

