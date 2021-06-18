Official tied to gate after not providing seeds to farmers

KALABURAGI

18 June 2021 19:04 IST

An official at the Raitha Samparka Kendra was tied to the gate after he failed to provide an adequate quantity of seeds to farmers who prepared their land for kharif sowing in Aurad taluk of Bidar district.

Though the district has recorded a good rainfall in the last two weeks, the farmers were not getting soyabean seeds in the kendras.

Angry farmers dragged the official, identified as Bheem Rao, and he was tied to the main gate of the kendra for some time.

