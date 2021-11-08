Official team visits tremor-hit Gadikeshwar village

Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Manoj Rajan, along with seismologists, paid a visit to Gadikeshwar village, which was recently hit by frequent tremors, in Chincholi taluk on Monday.

The team took stock of the condition of the seismometer put up in the village for recording the earth’s motion during an earthquake. It then visited the houses damaged in the tremors and interacted with the people.

Mr. Rajan then proceeded to Ramanagar Tanda and Korvi village. He directed the local officers to examine the condition of the water in the village wells and submit a report on it.

Speaking to media representatives after the visits, Mr. Rajan said that a detailed study of the tremors reported in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Vijayapura districts is on and the report will shortly be submitted to the government.

“Two more teams are visiting the tremor-hit areas — one in Bidar district and the other in Vijayapura district. A scientific study on the recent tremors is under way. We will submit a report to the government shortly,” Mr. Rajan said.

Seismologists Shashidhar, Balasubramanyam, Chiranjeevi, A.P. Singhe, Harish, Lingadevarau, Anveerappa and Mohan Kumar were part of the team.

Chincholi Tahsildar Anjum Tabassum, Executive Engineer of Taluk Panchayat Anil Kumar Rathod and other officers were present.