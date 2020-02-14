Official postings

The State government on Thursday made changes to the posts of some IAS officers. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional CS, IT, BT, and ST Department. He has also been given the concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department.
Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, has been placed in the concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department. T.H.M. Kumar has been appointed as Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare Department.
Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna has been posted as Secretary, Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. P. Vasanthakumar, Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Mysuru Sugar Company Ltd.
