Official of Valmiki Development Corporation ends life in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

An official attached to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation in Bengaluru was found dead at his residence in Shivamogga on Sunday, May 26.

Chandrashekhar, 52, was a superintendent in the accounts section at the corporation’s office in Bengaluru. He allegedly ended his life, leaving a death note. According to sources, he mentioned the misuse of huge funds in the corporation and also mentioned the names of senior officers in his note as responsible for his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinoba Nagar Police registered a report of unnatural death. The police officials said they are still verifying the death note.

Minister’s dismissal sought

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, who visited the official’s residence, has demanded the dismissal of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa from the State cabinet over the allegations of corruption in the corporation that came to light following the death of the official.

Mr. Channabasappa said the officer, who ended his life, did refer to the role of the Minister in the misuse of funds in the corporation. “Though the Minister’s name is not mentioned in the death note, we all know H.C. Mahadevappa is the Minister of the department. He should be removed from the Cabinet, and an inquiry should be held,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, later in the day, Mr. Channabasappa stated that the corporation was not under H.C. Mahadevappa’s portfolio. “The corporation is under B. Nagendra’s portfolio. I demand the dismissal of Nagendra from the cabinet,” he said.

Further, the MLA said the official had mentioned the names of three people, including a bank official, in the death note. “The officers whose names have been mentioned in the note should be arrested immediately,” he said.

(Those in distress and harbouring suicidal thoughts can contact the State’s helpline, 104, for counselling).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.