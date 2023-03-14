Official needs to create awareness about schemes launched for rehabilitating pourakarmikas, says Minister

March 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy called for creating awareness among the sanitation workers and pourakarmikas of opportunities in different sectors and departments.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on the ‘’Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013)” organised by the Karrnataka Safai Karmachari Development Corporation at KSOU here on Tuesday, March 14.

The Minister said the government has launched many schemes for the rehabilitation of the pourakarmikas and it was imperative that the officials create awareness about the opportunities. There are nearly 5 million pourakarmikas in the country and they have been deprived of basic amenities and need to be rehabilitated, said the Minister. He said though the law banning manual scavenging was passed years ago, the scourge still persisted in many parts of the country.

The government was committed to improve the socio-economic conditions of the pourakarmikas and they should make the best use of new opportunities, Mr. Narayanaswamy added.

Venkatesan, Chairman, National Commission for Safai Karmacharis, said the compensation for sanitation workers in case of death on duty should be increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh and officials who found to have deployed them for manual scavenging should be prosecuted.

M. Shivanna, chairman of State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation released a compendium of works undertaken by the corporation since the last 2 years. He also said that the services of 11,133 pourakarmikas in Karnataka was being regularised and the services of 12,500 workers would be regularised in the second stage. The State has undertaken a survey of all sanitation workers so as to rehabilitate them suitably, he added. Two wheelers were distributed to the beneficiaries under a government scheme as part of rehabilitation of pourakarmikas working in Mysuru City Corporation.