Official inspects construction work at Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi

Published - October 23, 2024 10:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum during a visit to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research branch in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, along with Police Commissioner S.D. Sharanappa, visited the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, which is in its final stage of construction, on Wednesday and took stock of the progress of construction work.

She said that the 371-bed hospital, which is fully funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. She then directed the contractor and the supervising engineers to expedite the construction work and complete it expeditiously.

She examined the blueprint of the building and inspected the interior works in different areas and commended the contractor for meeting the construction standards.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanappa Kyatnal, Jayadeva Hospital engineer Sripad and others senior officers were present.

