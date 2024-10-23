Official inspects construction work at Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, along with Police Commissioner S.D. Sharanappa, visited the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, which is in its final stage of construction, on Wednesday and took stock of the progress of construction work.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the 371-bed hospital, which is fully funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. She then directed the contractor and the supervising engineers to expedite the construction work and complete it expeditiously.

She examined the blueprint of the building and inspected the interior works in different areas and commended the contractor for meeting the construction standards.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanappa Kyatnal, Jayadeva Hospital engineer Sripad and others senior officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.