Official gets notice for violation of COVID norms

A government official in Mandya district is in the dock for hosting a lavish birthday party for his son at a hotel in violation of the COVID-19 norms.

The district administration has issued a notice and ordered an enquiry into the incident in which the official had invited more than 200 people. The hotel management has also been issued a notice and an explanation sought for allowing the congregation of such a large crowd.

The authorities in Mandya said they were pro-active in cracking down on such large gathering and the official too would have to face an enquiry.