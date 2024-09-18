Offices to be set up in districts to ensure more beneficiaries come under guarantee schemes

The State-level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority is setting up offices in the districts to see that eligible beneficiaries are not left out, authority chairman H.M. Revanna said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the office of the authority on the zilla panchayat premises behind the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi.

Spelling out the objectives of the new office of the District Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, Mr. Revanna said, “A lot of people have availed themselves of the facilities under the guarantee schemes. However, it is our responsibility to see that the schemes are implemented more effectively and that they cover more eligible people.”

“The basic objective is to reach out to the most vulnerable people in society through this office,” he added.

He said that the Congress-led governments have always implemented pro-people schemes and programmes in the State.

“Schemes and programmes like low-cost housing, land reforms, free ration, student scholarships and stipends, free electricity and other such schemes have helped innumerable families come out of poverty,” he said.

“Our government has special focus on women empowerment and is implementing several programmes to ensure that,” he said.

He urged officers and civil society members to work with the committee to ensure proper implementation of the schemes.

Minister Satish Jarakiholi said that the schemes are being implemented without any hitches for over a year now. He urged officers at the district and taluk levels to address public grievances immediately after they receive them.

“The district and taluk level office-bearers and members of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee should interact with the people at the taluk level and ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the deserving beneficiaries,” the Minister said.

Belagavi district committee president Vinay Navalagatti sought the coordination and cooperation of officers in the implementation of the schemes. He said that pro-active efforts will be made to include eligible beneficiaries.

Belagavi Urban Development Authority chairman Laxmanrao Chingle, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Basavaraj Hegganayak and others were present.