Officers work in coordination to avert disaster as LPG tanker gets stuck in underpass on national highway near Dharwad

August 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers and personnel of various departments worked in tandem and averted a disaster on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway in Belur village near Dharwad on Thursday.

Technical experts from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), officials from Fire and Emergency Services and the Police Department of Belagavi and Dharwad districts succeeded in avoiding gas leakage from a gas tanker that had got stuck in an underpass on the national highway. The HPCL tanker was carrying cooking gas.

The police blocked the highway and diverted traffic for nearly 15 hours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The LPG tanker, weighing nearly 18 tonnes, got stuck in the underpass near the Belur Industrial Area on the outskirts of Dharwad. The lid of the tanker hit the underpass roof and there was possible leakage of gas. The driver of the tanker got off the vehicle and made a phone call to the company and the police.

A team of police officers from Dharwad, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, rushed to the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the call.

Traffic Police began stopping vehicles at a distance of around two kilometres away from the spot on both sides of the national highway. Power supply to all homes and installations along the national highway was stopped immediately, to avert any fire disaster. People were asked not to leave their houses and not to go near the accident spot.

At first, officials tried to transfer the gas from the truck to another tanker. But that could not be done. The tanker was stuck badly and the vehicle could not be moved by starting its engine or by pulling it out. Finally, officers reduced the height of the tanker by deflating its tyres.

Technical experts from HPCL Mangaluru were pressed into service to stop gas leakage. They had to climb onto the top of the tanker to stop the leakage in the morning on Thursday, after the pressure in the main tank was reduced.

Finally, at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the issue was resolved. It took a few hours for the traffic police to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the national highway.

The operation was guided by Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, Regional Fire Officer Vinayak Khandekar, Fire Officer T. Amrut and HPCL officials.

