Officers will be held responsible for illegal activities in prisons: Home Minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at a meeting with Karnataka Prison Development Authority in Bengaluru on July 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 16, 2022 21:46 IST

Following a string of media reports on several illegal activities from prisons, especially Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city, Mr. Jnanendra had made a surprise visit to the prison recently

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reportedly expressed “deep dissatisfaction” and pulled up officials over the failure of the State police to curtail illegal activities in the State’s prisons. The Minister announced that henceforth, officers in-charge of the respective prisons will be held responsible for all illegal activities reported from them.

Prisons Development Corporation

He was speaking at the first meeting of the recently-formed Karnataka Prisons Development Corporation on Saturday. The meeting had DG&IGP Praveen Sood, ADGP Prisons Alok Mohan and Home Secretary Rajneesh Goel apart from a host of other senior officials attending.

There are several illegal activities reported mainly from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Ballari prisons and despite media reporting on them continuously, there seems to be no end to these illegal activities, the Home Minister is said to have pointed out. The inmates have access to narcotics, alcohol, mobile phones and there are instances of them even having parties inside. People who come to meet these prisoners are acting as couriers, but it cannot happen without the collusion of our officials, the Minister said, and demanded to know how the accused in the Hindutva activist Harsha murder case accessed a mobile phone in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He also expressed unhappiness at lack of disciplinary action against officials responsible, in several instances where illegalities have been exposed in prisons.

The Home Minister directed officials to immediately take measures to install powerful mobile network jammers to prevent the misuse of mobile phones in prisons. He also directed officials to install CCTV cameras and institute a stringent checking of all those who come to meet inmates in all the prisons.

Minimum wages to prison inmates

The Home Minister also said minimum wages fixed by the State government will be paid to inmates and workers of all prisons in the State. He said the Finance Department has initiated the process of releasing ₹7 crore for payment of minimum wages to workers and inmates who have been engaged in producing various commodities such as sandal soap, detergents, furniture, handicraft and other items in prisons. Inmates produce nearly ₹80 crore worth of commodities.

The Karnataka Prison Development Board was constituted for skill improvement, welfare of prisoners, and development of prison industries. The Board is headed by the Home Minister.