Officers told to survey buildings encroaching upon stormwater drains in Hassan, says MLA

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has said that he has instructed officers to conduct a survey of buildings that have come up in Hassan city, encroaching upon the storm water drains.

At a press conference in Hassan on Sunday, the BJP MLA said the government would take further action based on the findings in the survey. His statement has gained importance in the wake of his recent challenge to social activists, who had opposed concrete structures at Maharaja Park in the city.

Expressing his anger over the protesters, the MLA had challenged them to protest against the illegal structures that have come upon stormwater water, if they had guts. Responding to his challenge, Dharmesh, CPM district secretary, who was one among those opposed to the concrete structures in the park, had said the MLA being in power should have not posed a challenge, but should prove his guts by taking action against the illegal structures.