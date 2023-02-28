Officers told to start making all preparations for Assembly elections in State

February 28, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the Assembly elections that are imminent in the State, Deputy Commissioner of Ballari and District Election Officer Pavan Kumar Malapati has directed his officers to begin making all preparations for them.

“Assembly elections in the State are not far. You need to start full-fledged preparations well in advance. Adding new electors to the electoral rolls, correction of entries in the existing rolls, deletion of names in case of death and other tasks should be intensified. We need to work hard collectively and strive to ensure 100% voting in the district,” Mr. Malapati said.

He also told the officers to take up special drives and awareness programmes in villages across the district to encourage rural voters to participate in the electoral process. He told them to inculcate knowledge about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system.

“There should be special facilities for old and the physically challenged voters in each and every polling station. If they are not able to come to the polling station and exercise their franchise, they can cast their votes from their houses using postal services. This facility is being introduced for the first time in these elections and the officers should spread awareness and knowledge about them in the villages,” Mr. Malapati said.