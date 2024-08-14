Officers told to speed up relief works at DDMA meeting in Belagavi

The district administration will speed up flood relief works and ensure that all possible relief is distributed within the stipulated period, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that was attended by senior officers.

He launched a joint survey to assess agricultural and horticultural crop loss and asked officers to complete it as soon as possible. He suggested that the survey work should be completed within a week.

All the relevant data should be collected and uploaded on the State government’s calamity relief portal, he told them. He said that the State government has promised to release compensation as soon as the data is uploaded.

He obtained taluk-wise information about damage caused to houses and asked officers to visit each site, confirm the extent of damage and collect all relevant data, including the location, and information about residents. All such data should be uploaded on the portal of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, he said.

“We should take all steps to ensure that compensation is paid without any delay. The extent of damage should be noted as per government guidelines,” he added.

When officers said that compensation for four houses in Belagavi taluk has been already released, the Deputy Commissioner replied that relief for the remaining houses should be released immediately.

He directed Tahsildar in Hukkeri through video conference that eligible cases of house damage should be registered in the housing corporation portal and release compensation immediately.

He said that Hukkeri, Athani, Chikkodi have suffered the most crop damage. Officials should visit affected areas and submit crop damage report. The respective tahsildars in coordination with the agriculture and horticulture departments should form teams to carry out the survey.

He said that repair to roads, bridges, schoolrooms and electricity poles should be initiated.

Officers informed him that around 100 km of roads have been damaged in the district in heavy rain.

Even this should be finalised after a survey, the Deputy Commissioner said and added that all surveys should be scientific and transparent.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde asked panchayat officials to work in coordination with revenue, agriculture and other departments. He directed that the authorities concerned should inspect damaged anganwadi and school buildings to carry out repair works.

