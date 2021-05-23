Officers told to shift all patients in home isolation in rural areas to COVID Care Centres

Efforts are on to augment vaccine supply in Kalaburagi district, says Minister Nirani

Taking note of slow-paced vaccination in Kalaburagi district owing to inadequate supply of vaccine doses, Mines and Geology Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Murugesh Nirani has said that he will meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and request him to increase allocation to the district.

“I am aware of the fact that there is a shortfall of vaccine in the district. I will meet the Chief Minister shortly and apprise him of the situation,” he said in a virtual meeting that he held from the office of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner with people’s representatives and district-level officers on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, legislators Ajay Singh, Priyank Kharge, M.Y. Patil, Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Basavaraj Mattimadu, Subhash Guttedar, Shashil G. Namoshi, B.G. Patil and Sunil Valyapure, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y.C. Ravikumar, Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi and other senior officers from different departments participated in the meeting.

Pointing out the fact that the pandemic is spreading in the rural areas, Mr. Nirani directed the officers to ensure that all COVID-19 patients in rural areas are admitted to COVID Care Centres instead of leaving them in home isolation. Ms. Jyothsna, in her response, told the Minister that 80% of the COVID-19 patients in home isolation will be shifted to COVID Care Centres by Sunday evening.

Dr. Jadhav stressed the need for increasing the number of people being tested for COVID-19 in rural areas. He also asked Mr. Nirani to ensure round-the-clock supply of quality electricity to rural areas so that people could engage themselves in agricultural activities. And, Mr. Nirani told the meeting that he will direct the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company officials to supply three-phase electricity round the clock to rural areas.

Mr. Priyank Kharge said that there was no proper data on migrant workers who had arrived from Maharashtra and other States to their native places in Kalaburagi.

“There is no proper information of people who have arrived from Maharashtra and other States. Little effort to identify such people and keep them in isolation is also a major reason for the spread of the pandemic in rural areas. The district administration needs to increase tests in rural areas and shift infected persons to COVID Care Centres. Experts have said that children may be the worst hit in the third wave of the pandemic and the administration should immediately start preparations to handle it,” Mr. Priyank said.

Dr. Ajay Singh said that vaccination will be the only option and appealed to the government to vaccinate people on a large scale before the third wave possibly hit the State. “Besides, the district has reserved only 250 beds for treating black fungus patients. It is inadequate considering the fact that patients are coming from neighbouring districts,” he said.

Ms. Jyothsna told the meeting that the number of active cases in the district has come down to 5,638 and ICU and oxygen beds are available for new patients.

“The virus is widespread in the rural areas and we can control it only with people’s active involvement. The District Health and Family Welfare Officer has already submitted an estimate for purchasing oxygen tankers and concentrators and we will call for tenders on Monday,” Ms. Jyothsna told the meeting.

When she told the Minister that the Public Works Department has submitted an estimate for ₹2 crore for renovation of the Shahabad ESIC Hospital, Mr. Nirani directed the officer to start the renovation process immediately.